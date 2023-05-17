Chester County man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County man was arrested Tuesday on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday.

Investigators said Jeremy Bentley, 20, of Richburg, solicited and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and encouraged a minor to produce child sexual abuse material.

Bentley is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Bentley is being held without bond at the Kershaw County jail, jail records show.

Attorney General Wilson’s office, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service and members of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

