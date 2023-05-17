PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Cherryville residents asked to stay indoors after strong storms move through

The public is asked to stay inside to allow crews to effectively address damage.
Strong storms caused widespread damage in Cherryville on Tuesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are asking that residents of Cherryville stay inside after strong storms moved through the area on Tuesday evening.

According to county officials, much of the City of Cherryville lost power around 7 p.m.

Cherryville officials are asking the public to stay indoors to allow crews to more effectively respond to and clean up damaged areas.

There is currently no word on when power could be restored. According to Duke Energy, as many as 2,000 customers lost power as the storms moved through.

Residents can report damage or downed power lines by calling the Cherryville Fire Department at 704-435-1730.

Four schools, Cherryville Elementary, W. Blaine Beam Intermediate, John Chavis Middle and Cherryville High, will be closed Wednesday due to the damage and power outages.

Gaston County EMS, Gaston County Police and the sheriff’s office, are on site assisting with the cleanup.

Police officers from Lincolnton and Bessemer City, as well as Bessemer City Fire Department, Tryonata VFD, Waco VFD, and Hughes Pond VFD are also assisting the Cherryville Fire Department.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

