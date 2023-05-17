PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte police honor late pilot Chip Tayag with 'Civilian Medal of Valor'

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings had previously credited Tayag with saving countless lives.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department honored late pilot Chip Tayag with the Medal of Valor during its 2023 Awards Ceremony on Wednesday for his quick actions to help save others.

Tayag, WBTV’s Sky3 pilot for several years, died tragically in November 2022 in a helicopter crash with meteorologist Jason Myers.

Previously, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings credited Tayag with keeping others safe before that deadly crash.

“It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic. Fortunately, there were no vehicles involved in it and I think that as we move forward, to me it looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else, in putting anyone else in danger,” Jennings said last year.

“If that truly is the case, then that pilot is a hero in my eyes to make sure that the safety and security of those driving on the road was not in jeopardy.”

Tayag’s widow, Kerry, accepted the award on his behalf.

