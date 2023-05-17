PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Birthday party being held for Charlotte Autry

Charlotte will turn one this July.
Charlotte Autry
Charlotte Autry(Family photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Announcement about one of our amazing #MollysKids. We first posted about Charlotte Autry last month. She’s now 10 months old. (How cute is she?).

Tonight, her mom is announcing a birthday event for when Charlotte turns one in July. It’s happening, in part, because you guys responded in such a big, beautiful way to her original #MollysKids post, here >>> https://tinyurl.com/CharlotteWSMKs.

Mom Holly is working with the Williams Syndrome Association to have a “party” for Charlotte. It’ll be in Charlotte in Southend at Weathered Souls Brewing Co. It’s a Saturday afternoon fundraiser, and the brewery is graciously offering to donate a portion of proceeds from sales on July 15th, to the Foundation.

Holly and her family will also be there.

”I’m so excited!” Holly said. “We’ve been in touch with many amazing WS families especially since your article showcased Charlotte... we’re hoping this provides a place for everyone to meet.”

The flyer is attached here with more on the event.

Charlotte Autry birthday party flyer
Charlotte Autry birthday party flyer(Family photo)

Since the post, Charlotte has gotten connected to the regional chair of the Williams Syndrome Association.

Holly says their family is now connected to a larger network of people and she wants anyone reading this to know, if you or someone you know lives with Williams Syndrome, please get in touch with Holly and her family at this event or go to www.williams-syndrome.org to learn more.

If you can’t make it, that’s okay. Feel free to just stare at this picture a little longer of this precious baby girl.

- Molly

