A behind-the-scenes look at new security measures at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Northlake Mall is rolling out new security measures to help protect shoppers after several shootings on the property in recent months.

WBTV got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the new protocols.

Prior to these enhanced measures, the mall provided 24/7 security and a youth supervision policy, requiring any shopper 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.

Firearm Detection Dog Smokey is joining the Allied Universal Securities team at Northlake Mall.

“He’s trained on everything from various things to area search, vehicles, and he can search people as well,” K-9 Handler Angel Hernandez said.

Hernandez, who works for Allied Universal Securities, trained with Smokey for four months. Smokey can detect bombs and firearms.

“Dogs don’t lie so it’s a good way to get rid of the weapons if there are any,” he said.

Since the mall opened in 2005, there have been at least eight shootings on the property. Most recently in April, someone stabbed a man after stealing his Apple watch.

Smokey joins other new security protocols, including more off-duty officers, large public view monitors, more than 140 CCTV cameras, and vehicle recognition that cross references with CMPD’s programs.

Hernandez says Smokey’s detection methods can go undetected by shoppers.

“It’s a very casual process, when it happens people don’t even know they’re being screened by the K-9,” he said.

In the event that he detects a weapon, they follow a protocol between Allied Universal Securities and CMPD.

“It is brought up with security, and CMPD is also in on the communications as well, and then we go from there on whether approaching the subject,” he said.

Some shoppers believe Smokey could make a real impact.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about people not being safe when they come here, people not wanting to come here because of the shootings,” shopper Kwame Yeboah told WBTV. “I think the increased security will make everyone feel at ease.”

Others said they think safety measures should be taken a step further...

“I feel that they should put metal detectors in,” shopper Tiffany Bennett said. “It would help.”

Smokey and Hernandez are licensed through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (AFT) and will be recertified annually.

