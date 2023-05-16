PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Strong thunderstorms could move through Tuesday, First Alert Weather Day in place

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for some areas through 10 p.m.
A strong cold front will push toward the Charlotte area tonight with a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place Tuesday as severe storms are possible tonight.

  • Tonight: Couple rounds of storms, some strong to severe.
  • Rest of Week: Trending cooler, drier.
  • Weekend: Warm, small t’storm risk.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place tonight as a couple of rounds of storms are anticipated through the rest of the evening.

There is a severe weather threat on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
There is a severe weather threat on Tuesday afternoon and evening.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for areas along and north of I-40 through 10 p.m. as this is the area with the greatest risk of damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a couple of tornadoes over the next few hours.

The coverage will be scattered initially, but a strong line of storms will move into our mountain communities around 8-9 p.m. Stay weather aware tonight!

Wednesday will feature a small shower and thunderstorm risk, mainly south of Charlotte (in South Carolina), with gradually cooler and drier conditions returning for the rest of the week.

We’re back to the low 80s again heading into the weekend, when a cold front could spark a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday. It certainly won’t be a washout, stay tuned for timing.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several NC counties on Tuesday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burke, McDowell, Rutherford Counties
First Alert Weather Day declared for potentially severe storms this afternoon, tonight
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The greatest risks late today/tonight appears to be...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon, evening
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon, evening