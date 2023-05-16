Strong thunderstorms could move through Tuesday, First Alert Weather Day in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place Tuesday as severe storms are possible tonight.

Tonight: Couple rounds of storms, some strong to severe.

Rest of Week: Trending cooler, drier.

Weekend: Warm, small t’storm risk.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place tonight as a couple of rounds of storms are anticipated through the rest of the evening.

There is a severe weather threat on Tuesday afternoon and evening. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for areas along and north of I-40 through 10 p.m. as this is the area with the greatest risk of damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a couple of tornadoes over the next few hours.

The coverage will be scattered initially, but a strong line of storms will move into our mountain communities around 8-9 p.m. Stay weather aware tonight!

Wednesday will feature a small shower and thunderstorm risk, mainly south of Charlotte (in South Carolina), with gradually cooler and drier conditions returning for the rest of the week.

We’re back to the low 80s again heading into the weekend, when a cold front could spark a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday. It certainly won’t be a washout, stay tuned for timing.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

