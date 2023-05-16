PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

It’s not clear how many of the small SUVs have caught fire. Stellantis says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries.

The power liftgates may stop working before the SUVs catch fire.

Stellantis recalled many of the same vehicles in 2015 to fix a similar problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

