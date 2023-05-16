PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Special Olympics Torch Run powers through Rowan County

A strong group of law enforcement officers carried the torch across Rowan County and through...
A strong group of law enforcement officers carried the torch across Rowan County and through downtown Salisbury on Tuesday.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies in Rowan County laced up their running shoes around midday on Tuesday to run from county line to county line. 

It’s the annual Torch Run that raises money for Special Olympics in North Carolina. They carried the torch and then handed it off the law enforcement in Davidson County to keep it going across the state.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics is the largest year-round public awareness and grass-roots fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, National, Regional, and World Games.

Annually, more than 110,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and the celebration of diversity, uniting communities around the globe. In North Carolina, nearly 2,000 law enforcement personnel support the NC LETR annually.

The LETR for Special Olympics engages law enforcement worldwide, championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities. Over the years, the Torch Run has evolved and now encompasses a variety of innovative fundraising events, including the Plane Pull®, Polar Plunge®, Tip-A-Cop®, Truck Convoy, and more.

Since its inception, LETR has raised almost $900 million worldwide with over $30 million being raised for Special Olympics North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

Charlotte middle school placed on lockdown while police search for reckless driving suspect
Charlotte middle school placed on lockdown while police search for reckless driving suspect
Charlotte middle school placed on lockdown while police search for reckless driving suspect
Randy Stroud
Gastonia man left speechless after $200,000 scratch-off win
Firefighters said damage from a two-alarm southwest Charlotte apartment fire caused over...
Investigators: 2-alarm fire at Charlotte apartment complex accidental