Special Olympics Torch Run powers through Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies in Rowan County laced up their running shoes around midday on Tuesday to run from county line to county line.

It’s the annual Torch Run that raises money for Special Olympics in North Carolina. They carried the torch and then handed it off the law enforcement in Davidson County to keep it going across the state.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics is the largest year-round public awareness and grass-roots fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, National, Regional, and World Games.

Annually, more than 110,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and the celebration of diversity, uniting communities around the globe. In North Carolina, nearly 2,000 law enforcement personnel support the NC LETR annually.

The LETR for Special Olympics engages law enforcement worldwide, championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities. Over the years, the Torch Run has evolved and now encompasses a variety of innovative fundraising events, including the Plane Pull®, Polar Plunge®, Tip-A-Cop®, Truck Convoy, and more.

Since its inception, LETR has raised almost $900 million worldwide with over $30 million being raised for Special Olympics North Carolina.

