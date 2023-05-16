PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burke, McDowell, Rutherford Counties

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe weather. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties in the region which is enacted until 10 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burke, McDowell, and Rutherford County in NC until 5:45 pm.

Damaging wind gusts are still the main concern, but ping pong ball size hail and a couple of tornadoes are also possible.

» LIVE RADAR HERE

» FREE WEATHER APP HERE

» POWER OUTAGE MAPS FOR YOUR LOCATION

North Carolina counties included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch are Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Iredell, Madison, Mcdowell, Mitchell, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Vance, Wake, Warren Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, Yancey.

Check back here for continuing coverage of severe weather, this story will be updated as new information or alerts are announced.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

first alert
Strong thunderstorms could move through Tuesday, First Alert Weather Day in place
First Alert Weather Day declared for potentially severe storms this afternoon, tonight
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The greatest risks late today/tonight appears to be...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon, evening
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon, evening