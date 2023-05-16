Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burke, McDowell, Rutherford Counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of severe weather. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties in the region which is enacted until 10 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burke, McDowell, and Rutherford County in NC until 5:45 pm.

Damaging wind gusts are still the main concern, but ping pong ball size hail and a couple of tornadoes are also possible.

North Carolina counties included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch are Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Iredell, Madison, Mcdowell, Mitchell, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Vance, Wake, Warren Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, Yancey.

First Alert: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our northern counties until 10PM.



Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph, ping pong ball size hial, and a couple of tornadoes possible.



Live radar/hour-by-hour updates on WBTV! #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/VsFSN5EcwF — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) May 16, 2023

Check back here for continuing coverage of severe weather, this story will be updated as new information or alerts are announced.

