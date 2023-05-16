Separate Silver Alerts issued out of Statesville, Cleveland County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two Silver Alerts have been issued to help find two missing North Carolina women.

The first alert is out of Statesville. Police said Linda Irene Critcher, 76, was last seen walking near Taco Bell on Turnersburg Highway, heading north.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, blue sweats and tan boots. Officials believe she is suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone who has seen Critcher can call Statesville Police at (704) 878-3406.

The second alert is for a woman out of Cleveland County. While there isn’t a picture yet, authorities said they are looking for 65-year-old Irene Thornton Shalp. She was last seen walking out the backdoor of a home on Humphries Road in Shelby.

Shalp was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and glasses. Deputies believe she is suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland County deputies at (704) 484-4822.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.