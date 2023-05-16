PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden meets Congress leaders in urgent debt ceiling talks, weighs cutting short foreign trip
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Charlotte middle school placed on lockdown while police search for reckless driving suspect
A strong group of law enforcement officers carried the torch across Rowan County and through...
Special Olympics Torch Run powers through Rowan County