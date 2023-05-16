PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man shot and killed at Hickory apartment, police searching for suspect

Police said a 46-year-old man was killed outside the apartment on Monday evening.
Octavius Morgan
Octavius Morgan(Hickory Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed outside an apartment in Hickory on Monday evening, police said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened at the Wimberly Crossing Apartments on 12th Avenue Southeast around 5:52 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man, identified as 46-year-old Wade McArthur Danner Jr., lying on the apartment porch with apparent gunshot wounds.

Catawba County EMS pronounced Danner dead at the scene.

Witnesses said another man shot Danner after a verbal argument.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Octavius Dontae Morgan.

Police said Morgan fled the scene before officers arrived, and they are still looking for him.

Investigators have obtained a warrant for first-degree murder against Morgan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morgan or regarding the incident should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Sutton directly at 828-261-2614 or csutton@hickorync.gov.

