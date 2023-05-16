PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Investigators: 2-alarm fire at Charlotte apartment complex accidental

The fire happened near the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.
The second-alarm fire happened Monday night on Whitehall Estates Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators said a two-alarm fire that tore through a southwest Charlotte apartment complex was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened Monday evening on Whitehall Estates Drive, which is right at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.

Officials said flames were visible when the first firefighters arrived. Minutes later, a second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.

Over 40 firefighters got the fire under control in 18 minutes, according to the CFD.

First responders said the flames affected 18 units and 60 residents were displaced, as were numerous pets.

Charlotte Fire said no injuries were reported. The estimated damage totaled $515,000, according to officials.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

Drone footage shows aftermath of southwest Charlotte apartment complex fire
Leydi Cardona
Help needed in finding missing Belmont girl
The South Carolina House of Representatives is set to continue debate on an abortion bill...
‘We are voting against women’: SC Dems vow to fight before abortion debate
The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.
$28K worth of diamonds, rings stolen from Salisbury jewelry store