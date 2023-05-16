Investigators: 2-alarm fire at Charlotte apartment complex accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators said a two-alarm fire that tore through a southwest Charlotte apartment complex was accidental due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened Monday evening on Whitehall Estates Drive, which is right at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.

Officials said flames were visible when the first firefighters arrived. Minutes later, a second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.

Over 40 firefighters got the fire under control in 18 minutes, according to the CFD.

First responders said the flames affected 18 units and 60 residents were displaced, as were numerous pets.

Charlotte Fire said no injuries were reported. The estimated damage totaled $515,000, according to officials.

