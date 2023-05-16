PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Help needed in finding missing Belmont girl

She was reported missing April 22.
Leydi Cardona
Leydi Cardona(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Leydi Cardona disappeared from home in Belmont on Saturday, April 22. The Belmont Police Department believes she may have traveled to Durham, Raleigh or Cary, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Cardona is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′4″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

She was recently featured on Ring’s Neighbors app which, has a partnership with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home.

Anyone with information about Cardona or her disappearance is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-866-3300 or contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Get the latest update sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

The South Carolina House of Representatives is set to continue debate on an abortion bill...
‘We are voting against women’: SC Dems vow to fight before abortion debate
The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.
$28K worth of diamonds, rings stolen from Salisbury jewelry store
Fire engine struck by car at Rowan Co. crash scene on I-85
Fire engine struck by car at Rowan Co. crash scene on I-85
Charlotte skyline
Report: Charlotte among top 10 best places to live in the U.S.