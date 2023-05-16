Help needed in finding missing Belmont girl

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Leydi Cardona disappeared from home in Belmont on Saturday, April 22. The Belmont Police Department believes she may have traveled to Durham, Raleigh or Cary, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Cardona is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′4″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

She was recently featured on Ring’s Neighbors app which, has a partnership with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home.

Anyone with information about Cardona or her disappearance is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-866-3300 or contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

