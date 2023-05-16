Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV) - A girl missing for nearly six years has been found safe in North Carolina and her non-custodial mother is in jail.

Heather Unbehaun is accused of kidnapping her daughter Kayla Unbehaun, whom she did not have custody of, from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017, when the child was just 9 years old.

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois. (Source: Buncombe County Jail)

Unbehaun is being held on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

For years, Kayla’s picture has been on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. The organization even has a more recent age-progressed photo of what she would look like now, at the age of 15.

BREAKING NEWS ‼️



NCMEC is excited to share that Kayla Unbehaun has been FOUND SAFE in North Carolina!



Kayla was only 9 years old when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017. Kayla’s dad, Ryan asked NCMEC to… pic.twitter.com/5O7bpEjIhT — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) May 16, 2023

Kayla’s father, Ryan, previously told a CBS station in Chicago that her mother had visitation rights every other weekend back in 2017.

After the July 4th holiday that year, his daughter never returned from a camping trip.

Her father shared a statement that he is overjoyed that Kayla is home safe and thanked everyone who helped make it possible.

He also asked for privacy as they get to know each other again.

Also Read: Months-long search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday

Kayla Unbehaun has been found after being missing for nearly six years.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.