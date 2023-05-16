PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gastonia man left speechless after $200,000 scratch-off win

“I looked at it and it just said, ‘Pick me,’” he said. “So, I did.”
Randy Stroud
Randy Stroud(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A $5 scratch-off ticket left one Gastonia man speechless when he uncovered a $200,000 prize.

“My mouth couldn’t speak right,” said Randy Stroud. “I could barely talk to the girl in the store.”

Stroud stopped by the Lowell Mini Mart to grab a soda when he decided to pick up a Gold Standard scratch-off ticket

“I looked at it and it just said, ‘Pick me,’” he said. “So, I did.”

[Gaston County man wins $2 million on scratch-off]

Stroud, a grandfather of three boys, recalled the moment he told his eldest grandson about his win.

“He had a big, huge grin, he reached over and bearhugged me,” Stroud said. “He said, ‘We are blessed Papa.’ I said, ‘Yep, you are right.’”

Stroud collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $142,501.

“You always see the big numbers and you always go, ‘Man wouldn’t that be nice,’” he said. “You think that is never going to happen but it happened. It just absolutely happened.”

He said he wants to use the winnings to help do some home repairs as well as continue his efforts in restoring a 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

School Lockdown at Ridge Road Middle School
Charlotte middle school placed on lockdown while police search for reckless driving suspect
Firefighters said damage from a two-alarm southwest Charlotte apartment fire caused over...
Investigators: 2-alarm fire at Charlotte apartment complex accidental
Drone footage shows aftermath of southwest Charlotte apartment complex fire
Leydi Cardona
Help needed in finding missing Belmont girl