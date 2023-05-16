PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gaston County BOE names interim school superintendent

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Board of Education (BOE) has named an interim superintendent to run its school system while a national search is conducted to fill the permanent position.

Dr. Stephen C. Laws has been appointed to the interim role within Gaston County Schools, effective July 1, 2023.

While Laws serves in the temporary position, Gaston County BOE has voted to hire the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) to conduct a nationwide search for the permanent role.

The board voted unanimously to hire NCSBA during its meeting on May 15.

Gaston County BOE will work with NCSBA to develop a timeline, draft a vacancy announcement, advertise the position, engage stakeholders for feedback, compile application materials, handle communication with applicants, arrange interviews and other tasks.

“We look forward to working with the School Boards Association to conduct our search for a new superintendent, and we are confident that the Association will help us find the ideal candidate to lead Gaston County Schools as we look ahead to 2024 and beyond,” Board Chairman Jeffrey K. Ramsey said. “[Dr. Laws] knows Gaston County and Gaston County Schools, and we believe he is the best choice to provide leadership, support, and guidance for us during this time of transition.”

Laws has more than 40 years of combined experience in the K-12 and higher education realms. He is a former superintendent of Elkin City Schools and Wilkes County School in North Carolina. He began his education career in Gaston County as a teacher at Bessemer City High School.

Ramsey said he expects the search could take several months.

The Board of Education’s contract with Laws begins July 1, 2023 and runs through Dec. 31, 2023, allowing as long as six months for the Board to select a permanent superintendent. Laws’ monthly salary will be $19,700.

Current superintendent, W. Jeffrey Booker, Ed.D., informed the Board of Education on April 17 of his intention to complete his service to Gaston County Schools at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. He has served in that role since Jan. 1, 2014.

Also Read: Teachers filing lawsuit against Gaston County Board of Education over payroll issues

