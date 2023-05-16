PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First responders concerned about multiple incidents on Mountain Island Lake

The incident happened near the Mountain Island Lake dam on Sunday evening.
By Lowell Rose
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple incidents on Mountain Island Lake are raising concerns for first responders and people living on the water. Within the last month, rescue crews have responded to the lake on average once a week, an early trend that has some worried once the summer month arrives.

In the past two weeks, two jet ski crashes on the lake near Mountain Island Dam and as we get closer to summer, more people will flood the lake for water activities.

Willie Gray, who lives on the lake said, “It’s going to get worse before it gets better, that’s my thought because the lake traffic is on the increase now.

Over the past 4 weeks, rescue crews with the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department have responded to the lake on 4 different incidents ranging from a medical emergency, drowning, and two jet ski crashes.

David Toomey, the Chief of the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department said, “The jet ski accidents were from people not knowing their watercraft.”

On Sunday, witnesses reported someone riding recklessly on a jet ski before crashing into another jet ski, injuring 5 people, including a child.

Just last week, another jet ski crashed into a dock within the same area of the lake.

Willie Gray said, “I was in the house, I heard a big bang, I looked down and two ladies on a jet ski had run into my dock.”

First responders tell me the people on the jet ski jumped off before the crash – causing a few hundred dollars in damage to the dock.

“I’m pretty sure the lady that was operating the jet ski, this was her first time and she really didn’t know what she was doing, and that attributed to the accident,” said Gray.

Jonathan Galloway, a boater, tells WBTV that jet skis on Mountain Island Lake are a concern for him.

“They just want to speed and they don’t respect the other people out here fishing,” he said.

Multiple incidents over the past month make first responders nervous about the upcoming holiday and summer months.

“We’re to the point where we’re going to staff our boat on the water on the weekend, that way we’ll be out there with it, in case something happens, we’ll get out there quicker,” said Chief Toomey.

NC Wildlife Resources told WBTV it’s stretched thin as lake activity grows in the area, but it will have to focus resources on hot spots on the water in our area. The agency tells WBTV anyone born after 1988 must have a boat safety certification when operating boats and jet skis.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Paramedic Mark Hayes died while on duty, according to MEDIC.
Medic: Charlotte paramedic died while on duty
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Whitehall Estates Drive in southwest Charlotte.
Firefighters battling second-alarm fire at southwest Charlotte apartment complex
Nakeya Nelson
CMPD officer arrested for alleged domestic violence at NC beach
After multiple reported car break-ins at an apartment complex in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood,...
Residents raise concerns after car break-ins at NoDa apartment complex
5 hurt in jet ski crash on Mountain Island Lake, officials say