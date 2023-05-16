First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as storms are expected this afternoon and evening.

Around 4 p.m., stronger showers and storms should develop and work into the Piedmont. We could be dealing with rain for a good portion of the night.

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Highs should hit the mid-80s.

After Tuesday, look for it to be dry for the rest of the week.

