Firefighters battling second-alarm fire at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are currently battling a second-alarm fire at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is happening in the 2400 block of Whitehall Estates Drive, which is right at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.

Officials said flames were visible when firefighters arrived.

There is currently no word on potential injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

