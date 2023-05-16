PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Firefighters battling second-alarm fire at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

The fire is happening near the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.
Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Whitehall Estates Drive in southwest Charlotte.
Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Whitehall Estates Drive in southwest Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are currently battling a second-alarm fire at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire is happening in the 2400 block of Whitehall Estates Drive, which is right at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.

Officials said flames were visible when firefighters arrived.

There is currently no word on potential injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

