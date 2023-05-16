PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Fire engine struck by car at crash scene, department urges drivers to slow down, move over

No injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to the fire truck.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters with a department in Rowan County are pleading with drivers to slow down and move over when they approach an accident scene on the road. The plea comes after a car ran into a fire truck on I-85 on Monday.

The Bostian Heights Fire Department is one of Rowan’s busiest, running on more than 130 calls in a typical month. Because of its proximity to I-85, the department responds frequently to traffic accidents on the interstate in southern Rowan.

According to a post on the department’s social media page, one of the department’s vehicles was struck by a car.

“On May 15, 2023, Bostian Heights Fire Department, China Grove Fire, and a local towing company were working to clear a traffic crash involving a passenger car and tractor-trailer on I-85 south bound near mile marker 65,” the post states. “A tanker (Bostian Heights FD) and two engines (Bostian Heights FD / China Grove FD) were stationary in lanes 1 and 2 with all emergency lights activated when a passenger car struck the tanker and came to rest next to one of the engines.”

“Fortunately, all personnel were in the safety zone in front of the trucks and our old girl (Tanker 414) saved our lives. All fire personnel along with the driver of the passenger car escaped injuries and were able to return home to their loved ones.”

The department reminded drivers that “when you are approaching emergency vehicles, you must reduce your speed and move over. On interstates and highways with multiple lanes, please reduce your speed even if traffic is moving in the other lanes.”

