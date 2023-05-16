PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD asks for public’s help locating missing missing person.

He was last seen Sunday night.
Jorge Souza
Jorge Souza(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Officedx)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Help is needed in finding a man last seen in Charlotte Sunday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say that 67-year-old Jorge Souza as last seen walking away from the 6800 block of Fisher’s Farm Lane around 5 p.m. May 14.

The family reports that he was visiting his family when he went missing and that they are concerned about his well-being.

He predominately speaks Portuguese.

Souza is described as a 67-year-old Hispanic male with white hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5′6″ and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

