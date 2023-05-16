CMPD asks for public’s help locating missing missing person.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Help is needed in finding a man last seen in Charlotte Sunday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say that 67-year-old Jorge Souza as last seen walking away from the 6800 block of Fisher’s Farm Lane around 5 p.m. May 14.

The family reports that he was visiting his family when he went missing and that they are concerned about his well-being.

He predominately speaks Portuguese.

Souza is described as a 67-year-old Hispanic male with white hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5′6″ and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

