PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together

Quadruplets in Colorado celebrated as they all graduated from the same university. (Source: KCNC, Molnar family, CNN)
By Jeff Todd, KCNC
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KCNC) – Quadruplets in Colorado are celebrating as they all graduated from the same university.

For the past 22 years, Luke, Abby, Rachael, and Julia Molnar have been close, so picking up their caps and gowns together wasn’t out of the ordinary.

The quadruplets were born in October 2000 and stayed close growing up. They were homeschooled together, and when it came to college, they still stuck together.

Last Friday, all four graduated from Metro State University of Denver.

Four years ago, the quadruplets considered going their separate ways, but ultimately, MSU Denver gave them the most affordable option.

Even more impressive, the quadruplets graduated debt free.

Julia Molnar graduated with a degree in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace. Her identical twin Abby Molnar got a degree in cyber security with a water studies certificate. Both have jobs lined up with Lockheed Martin.

Rachael Molnar is heading to graduate school after getting her degree in integrated healthcare.

Luke Molnar is figuring out his next steps after getting his degree in mechanical engineering.

Getting to graduate college together is something they said they will never forget. And after spending all that time studying together, they say they’re now closer than ever.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
Biden marks Jewish American Heritage Month with Broadway stars, speak out on antisemitism
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Debt ceiling: Deal possible by end of week, McCarthy says; Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip
Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great...
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds