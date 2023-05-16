PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte middle school lockdown lifted following reckless driving crash

This is a developing situation and police said they will provide more information when it becomes available.
Following the incident, one juvenile suspect was taken into custody and police are now searching for another juvenile suspect.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ridge Road Middle School in Charlotte was placed lockdown for part of Tuesday afternoon while police searched for a suspect who fled the scene of a car crash in the area.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the school resource officer found two vehicles driving recklessly in the parking lot before crashing into a tree-lined area. The suspects then jumped out of the car and fled the scene, according to the department.

One of the suspects was taken into custody and the school was placed on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” while officers searched for the second suspect.

