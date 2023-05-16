Charlotte man says he was hit twice by cars while riding his scooter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On April 30, Vaden Hill said he was riding his personal scooter home along East 6th Street in uptown Charlotte when a driver started yelling at him.

“It was clearly marked in green, separated by dividers. A gentleman pulled up on my left and at first I wasn’t paying attention to him and I saw him roll his window down and when I looked to my left I heard him say, ‘Get out the road.’ And when I looked down I was still on the green bike lane, I’m still in the dividers,” Hill said.

Hill said after exchanging a few words with the angry driver, he tried to maneuver his scooter away from the man in the car, but the driver made a U-turn on a one-way street and came directly toward him.

“Gunned his car, hit me with the front of his car, and kept on going. Luckily there was a security guard standing right there. He picked me up out the street, pulled me to the side, pulled my scooter out the road, and called the police and the paramedics for me,” said Hill.

Hill said he was taken to Atrium Hospital and checked out for minor injuries. He also shared that just weeks prior to this incident, he was unintentionally hit by another driver on April 11 near South King Street while crossing a crosswalk on his scooter.

Meg Fencil with Sustain Charlotte says people like Hill are the most vulnerable people on the street. She advocates for walkers, bikers, and those using other forms of transportation to have room on the streets.

“It’s not surprising to know that people are still being killed and seriously injured when they are walking and riding bikes and scooters. But every time it happens, it’s of course a tragedy. If we think about designing streets for people of all ages and all ability levels, then we’re going to see more people choosing to walk and ride bikes and ride scooters, but people need to feel and know that they’re going to be safe when they use that form of transportation,” Fencil said.

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department incident report, the suspect that hit Hill remains unknown.

Hill said he couldn’t make out a clear description of the car’s license plate, but it didn’t appear to have North Carolina tags. He also shared he can’t recall the exact make and model of the vehicle the unknown man was driving.

WBTV has filed a public records request with the city of Charlotte in the hope of receiving surveillance video from the night of April 30 to see if the license plate and make/model of the suspect’s car is visible.

That request is currently waiting to be reviewed.

