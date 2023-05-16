Charlotte families brace for shake-up as CMS prepares for new schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Things are shaking up for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as the district announces plans for a new elementary, middle and high school in south Charlotte.

On Monday afternoon, CMS announced a proposal for how students will feed into the new and existing schools. They say the plan, meant to ease overcrowding, could impact students and families at nearly 30 schools.

The new high school that’s being built along North Community House Road is set to open in August 2024 for grades nine to 11.

Monday’s proposal would mean some students who currently attend, or who plan to go to Ardrey Kell, Myers Park, and South Mecklenburg high schools, could now be swapped to the new high school.

“I really like Ardrey Kell. I would like to stay here, but I would like to see what the new school offers as well,” said Rohan Sonika, a freshman at Ardrey Kell.

The district’s proposal, which includes redistricting maps, lays out how the new high school would largely impact students at South Mecklenburg and Myers Park high schools.

As for middle school students, CMS says a new middle school would open in August 2025 for grades six to eight. This would transfer some kids from Community House, Jay M Robinson and Rea Farms to the new school.

If the proposal was approved, several middle schoolers currently going to Quail Hollow, South Charlotte, or Jay M. Robinson would then feed into the new relief high school.

“Some parents are nervous about it but some parents are pretty excited,” said Deepak Bhatia, a parent with kids at Community House.

Bhatia is fairly certain his children will go to Ardrey Kell High School due to proximity, but he is not surprised the school district is making changes, especially with how much Charlotte has grown.

CMS officials say they will have a public hearing on May 23 before a final vote to finalize this plan on June 6.

