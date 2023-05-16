PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
$28,000 worth of diamonds, rings, stolen from Salisbury jewelry store

The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.
The crime happened on Sunday afternoon at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A well-dressed man sporting a fedora made off with $28,000 of diamonds and rings from a jewelry store in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

Police in Salisbury say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road.

According to the report, a man walked into the store and asked to look at engagement and wedding sets. Several choices were placed on the counter for the customer. Instead of making a purchase, police say the man scooped up the rings and ran out the door.

The stolen jewelry included a white gold band with a one carat Leo diamond valued at $11,299, a white gold band with a 1/2 carat emerald cut Leo diamond valued at $8999, and a gold quad stone diamond with wedding band valued at $8500.

The thief was described as a slim black man between the ages of 50-65, wearing a button down shirt, black slacks, and a fedora. The man was wearing a facemask when he came in to the store, but took it down while inside.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

