12-year-old Texas boy among 2 arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant

This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez. Gomez and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested on murder warrants in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Keene, Texas.(Keene Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KEENE, Texas (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, police said.

Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, police said.

The boy was at the restaurant with Gomez, who was causing an unspecified disturbance in the parking lot, and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez’s vehicle, according to a police statement.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy used an AR-style rifle in the shooting, Police Chief James Kidd told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

Both Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant and the boy, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested in the nearby town of Rio Vista, police said.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

The shooting comes in the wake of two mass shootings that has focused attention on guns in Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

