PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

The Weeknd changes social media profiles to real name

FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media...
FILE - The Weeknd is shown in this file photo. He's using his real name on his social media profiles.(Source: WCBS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The most popular musician on the planet, at least by streaming metrics, is changing his name.

The Weeknd’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now use his real one: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer-songwriter told “W Magazine” that his next album could be the last with his stage name.

He said he would still make music but wasn’t sure if he’d use The Weeknd after that.

In March, Guinness World Records declared Tesfaye the world’s most popular musician based on streaming statistics.

The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.
The Weeknd's real name appears on his social media accounts.(Source: TWITTER @THEWEEKND/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Paramedic Mark Hayes died while on duty, according to MEDIC.
Medic: Charlotte paramedic died while on duty
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Three people were hurt after two cars hit head-on in Conover on Saturday evening.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Catawba County
Mitchell Sykes,
North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo

Latest News

Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her boss
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
FILE - Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023...
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules
Man breaks record for longest time living underwater
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii