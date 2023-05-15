PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two charged after chase with stolen car, two Rowan Sheriff’s patrol cars struck

Deputies say the Challenger pulled into the driveway of a house and as the deputy attempted the traffic stop, the driver backed up and sped away.
Seth Joyner Cuthbertson, 21, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No injuries were reported, but a suspect driving a stolen car allegedly rammed two Rowan County patrol vehicles during a pursuit on Sunday.

According to the report, a deputy noticed a burgundy Dodge Challenger getting on Interstate 85 at Peeler Road on Sunday just after 3:30 a.m. The deputy said the car’s registration was not properly displayed and the numbers were covered.

The deputy followed the car on I-85 and after it left the interstate at exit 74 on Julian Road. The deputy then called for additional deputies before attempting to stop the Challenger on Settler’s Grove Lane.

The Challenger was pursued by deputies for several miles on Klumac Road and Julian Road. The chase continued into the Kohl’s shopping center parking lot where the driver rammed one of the patrol cars. A second car was also struck by the Dodge when a deputy attempted to stop it.

The pursuit then continued on Jake Alexander Boulevard, West A Street, Second Street, Heilig Avenue, Blair Street, Mitchell Avenue, Wiley Avenue, Crosby Street, Ridge Avenue, Lincolnton Road, Wilson Road, Old Plank Road, Partee Street, West Monroe Street, and back to Partee Street.

A deputy was able to use a maneuver to cause the driver of the Dodge to lose control. The car struck a phone pole on West Horah Street Four people got out of the car and ran away.

Deputies managed to arrest the driver, Seth Joyner Cuthbertson, 21, of Salisbury. Deputies said they found several grams of marijuana on Cuthbertson and in the car. The car was reportedly stolen from Indian Trail, N.C.

Cuthbertson was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a public officer, drug possession, hit and run causing property damage, and two counts of assault on a government official.

Cuthbertson was jailed and released on a $20,000 bond.

Chiera Quantae Hill, 26, a passenger in the car, was charged with resist, obstruct and delay, and was released on a bond of $1,000.

