Union Co. highway reopened after house fire, downed power lines close road

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews in Union County have reopened a portion of Weddington Road after a house fire and downed power lines shut traffic down on Monday afternoon.

Weddington Road was closed between Seven Oaks Drive and Willoughby Woods Road until about 5:50 p.m.

Deputies said nobody was injured in the incident.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene.

Officials said all travel routes in the area are now fully reopened.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

