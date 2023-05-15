PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three weeks after devastating fire, Statesville business owners working to reopen

Gloria Hager hopes to reopen GG's soon in the location at 125 W. Broad St.
Gloria Hager hopes to reopen GG's soon in the location at 125 W. Broad St.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks three weeks since a devastating fire tore through several buildings in the heart of downtown Statesville.  While everyone is thankful that no one was hurt in the fire or the effort to put it out, livelihoods of some who worked downtown have been affected, and that part of the fire is still burning for some. 

Today GG’s gift shop owner Gloria Hager has her office set up outside the Vanilla Bean coffee shop.

“I’m just paying bills, getting computers set up and stealing the neighbor’s table to work on, it’s my desk for today,” Hager said. “Even when you’re burned out the bills still come.”

Next door at 125 W. Broad St., workers are preparing the space for Gloria to open up the shop as soon as she can.

“By the end of the week we should be able to start planning.  I’m just ready to start planning.  It’s going to take a few months…we’re excited, and sad, and happy,” Hager said.

“I didn’t know what to think, I was scared, yeah,” said Yong Kim.

Around the corner at Beautiful You, owner Yong Kim is grateful the store wasn’t damaged, but she says many customers have stayed away either thinking she was closed, or due to the lack of parking.’

“I was open but people thought that I was included in the fire, so they were not coming,” Kim added.

“With the street closure we’ve lost a little bit of parking so that’s been a little bit hectic.  This is the new normal for a little bit I guess,” said Liz Petree of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation.

Petree with says despite the inconveniences of the new normal, they are working hard to fix what was lost.

“The plans are that we’re rebuilding everything, and they’ll be able to come back home at some point, but we’re just trying to find spaces,” Petree added.

Petree said that a financial planner who lost office in the fire has been working remotely, while trying to find a new space downtown. And the Theatre Statesville has benefited from generous dontations from the community, and particularly from local theater groups across the region.

Friends also set up this page for anyone wishing to help.

And Gloria Hager says it’s hard to be too sad when she keeps having nice things to happen, like the note she received from a men’s Sunday School class at Statesville’s First Presbyterian Church.

“It just said we prayed for you today and it was signed by all the men in the class, and it was the most moving things, and everything is very moving,” Hager said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Paramedic Mark Hayes died while on duty, according to MEDIC.
Medic: Charlotte paramedic died while on duty
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

Elizabeth Bailey arrest
Former Iredell Co. teacher accused of statutory rape arrested again
Chesterfield County authorities broke up an illegal cockfighting event on Sunday.
Deputies: 112 chickens rescued in SC cockfighting bust, 48 charged
Officials say the truck with six people inside lost control, veered left before hitting the...
3 dead after chase ends in crash
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte