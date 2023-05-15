Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday – a First Alert Weather Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A few showers and t-storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening with the highest chance in the mountains and foothills. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 60s.

• Today: Partly sunny, warm with a few showers

• Tuesday: PM T-storms, severe threat

• Thursday/Friday: Cooler & pleasant

Tuesday morning will start off mainly dry with partly sunny skies and high temperatures making it into the middle 80s. The first round of t-storms will move in during the midafternoon from the mountains into the metro. Strong winds, hail, and lightning may accompany these storms. Another round Tuesday night will move in with a lower severe threat.

. (WBTV)

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in the forecast and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Thursday/Friday looks great – dry, cooler with lots of sun!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

. (WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.