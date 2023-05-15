PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday – a First Alert Weather Day

The first round of storms will move in during the mid-afternoon from the mountains into the metro area.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A few showers and t-storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening with the highest chance in the mountains and foothills. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 60s.

•     Today: Partly sunny, warm with a few showers

•     Tuesday: PM T-storms, severe threat

•     Thursday/Friday: Cooler & pleasant

Tuesday morning will start off mainly dry with partly sunny skies and high temperatures making it into the middle 80s. The first round of t-storms will move in during the midafternoon from the mountains into the metro. Strong winds, hail, and lightning may accompany these storms. Another round Tuesday night will move in with a lower severe threat.

.
.(WBTV)

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in the forecast and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Thursday/Friday looks great – dry, cooler with lots of sun!

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

.
.(WBTV)

