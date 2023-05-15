Rock Hill man accused of distributing child sexual abuse materials

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill man is facing 10 charges relating to the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced.

Joseph McNally Bremer Jr., 31, was arrested May 11 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Bremer is accused of distributing files of child sexual abuse materials.

He was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

