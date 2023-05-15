Residents raise concerns after car break-ins at NoDa apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After multiple reported car break-ins at an apartment complex in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, residents are hoping for a fast solution.

“I was so excited to move here, here were a lot of Google reviews that were super positive,” said Jane Butler. “You know NoDa is a great place to be.”

Butler says the excitement about living at Bainbridge Apartments has now gone away.

She says there have been at least 15 vehicles broken into over the past week.

“I’ve come home you know from a night out it’s 1 a.m. and the doors are just out in the open,” she said.

In several CMPD incident report -- from last Thursday through Sunday -- at least four drivers reported thefts from their vehicles and smashed windows.

Butler says the parking garage has been broken for nearly a month.

“I’m scared to even take my dog out at night, you know, living alone and in a complex that has super relaxed security protocol. It’s just it’s very nerve-wracking these days. You know, it’s hard to feel safe all the time. And after all these break-ins, who’s to say that’s, it’s going to stop there, and now I’m scared just even go outside after like, 8:30, after the sun’s down,” she said.

WBTV reached out to Bainbridge Companies.

Late Monday, a spokesperson told WBTV, “The well-being of residents is a top priority.”

The spokesperson also said the garage was repaired Monday afternoon.

With the garage now working properly, they don’t expect to see any more incidents and police patrolled the area twice a night while the garage was broken.

“We pay a lot of money to feel safe here,” Butler said. “We’re in the group chat like, ‘Hey guys should we go park somewhere else? Is there a safer area in the garage?”

