Police: DUI suspect in Colorado tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over

According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
According to police, the suspect was driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - It appears a man suspected of DUI in Colorado was trying to get out of the charges by putting his dog behind the wheel of the car he was driving, according to police.

The Springfield Police Department (SPD) shared details of the incident on their Facebook page. According to police, the suspect was pulled over in the Springfield area at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was reportedly driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” part of the Facebook post by Springfield Police reads. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer. The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle.”

Police said the suspect, who wasn’t identified in the Facebook post, had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo, Colorado.

The suspect was charged with DUI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

