One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte

Investigators said officers were in the area responding to another call when they heard gunshots around 1 a.m. Monday.
This marks the 32nd homicide so far in 2023.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following an overnight shooting in east Charlotte, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the area of Milton Road, just south of The Plaza.

Investigators said officers were in the area responding to another call when they heard gunshots around 1 a.m. Monday.

They said they found a man in his 20s outside on the ground who’d been shot. He was taken to Atrium Health Main and pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the CMPD.

So far, police don’t have anyone in custody.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

People can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

