Officials investigating boating accident on Mountain Island Lake

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a boating accident that happened in Gaston County on Sunday evening.

According to Gaston County Communications, a call for assistance was received around 6:22 p.m. near the Mountain Island Lake dam, which is just off of Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

NC Wildlife is investigating the incident.

