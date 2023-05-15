Former Iredell Co. teacher accused of statutory rape arrested again

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a former teacher already facing more than 20 charges, several of which are for sex crimes with underage students on Saturday after a crash involving her and two unnamed juveniles.

Elizabeth Bailey was first arrested Aug. 1, 2022, and charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony sex offense with a student.

More charges were taken out a week later, including felony statutory rape of a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators received more information about her involvement with the student.

Bailey was arrested again on Sept. 2 and charged with nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nine counts of felony intimidating or interfering with a state’s witness, and misdemeanor violation of a pre-trial release conditions.

Investigators say Bailey went to the juvenile’s home nine times since her arrest on Aug. 1.

Bailey was most recently arrested May 14, 2023 after a crash was reported along the 700 block of Mocksville Highway.

When deputies got to the scene, they said two juveniles had fled but were later located.

Bailey was identified as the adult passenger and admitted she had been drinking at the time of the crash. She was also under a court order to stay away from one of the two juveniles in the car.

She was arrested again, this time being charged with violation of pretrial release. The North Carolina Highway Patrol also cited her for misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a misdemeanor for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

She was originally given a $750,000 secured bond, which was later reduced to $50,000, but law enforcement said a judge has amended that order.

“After our original news release was sent out, our agency was made aware that District Court Judge Christine Underwood amended the bond to strike the $750,000 bond issued by the magistrate. Bailey is to remain under a posted bond from October 2022. She is being released from custody on this new charge without posting any additional bond for violating a Pre-trail Release Order for a second time,” according to the ICSO.

More charges could follow, according to deputies.

