PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day in place Tuesday as showers, storms move through

Scattered storms will move into the Charlotte area Tuesday evening.
The first round of storms will move in during the mid-afternoon from the mountains into the metro area.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday as storms could move through during the afternoon and evening hours, some of which could be strong to severe.

  • Tuesday: Severe weather possible.
  • Rest of Week: Trending drier, slightly cooler.
  • Weekend: Next cold front.

After reaching around the 80-degree mark in Charlotte on Monday afternoon, temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s for the Tuesday morning commute.

Forecast over the next few days
Forecast over the next few days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Anticipate mostly cloudy skies and potentially a stray shower heading out the door, with highs quickly lifting into the mid 80s for most locations by the afternoon hours.

Ahead of our next cold front, scattered storms will move into our mountain communities, before moving towards the Charlotte Metro right in time for the evening commute. Another round of showers and storms will be possible for the late evening hours.

A Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place from the mountains and down through Charlotte as damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado will be possible. Keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy and check in for updates!

Although a few showers will be possible on Wednesday, most of that activity will be in South Carolina. Temperatures will trend cooler through the rest of the week and high pressure will keep us dry and mostly sunny.

Another cold front moves through this weekend and could spark a few additional showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned for timing updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Paramedic Mark Hayes died while on duty, according to MEDIC.
Medic: Charlotte paramedic died while on duty
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
Video shows Concord police car passing stopped school bus
Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

Latest News

Eric Garlick
Meteorologist Eric Garlick joins WBTV's First Alert Weather Team
.
Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday – a First Alert Weather Day
Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday – a First Alert Weather Day
Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday – a First Alert Weather Day
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day around the Charlotte region. As of right now, threats...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, damaging wind possible Tuesday