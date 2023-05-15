First Alert Weather Day in place Tuesday as showers, storms move through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday as storms could move through during the afternoon and evening hours, some of which could be strong to severe.

Tuesday: Severe weather possible.

Rest of Week: Trending drier, slightly cooler.

Weekend: Next cold front.

After reaching around the 80-degree mark in Charlotte on Monday afternoon, temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s for the Tuesday morning commute.

Forecast over the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Anticipate mostly cloudy skies and potentially a stray shower heading out the door, with highs quickly lifting into the mid 80s for most locations by the afternoon hours.

Ahead of our next cold front, scattered storms will move into our mountain communities, before moving towards the Charlotte Metro right in time for the evening commute. Another round of showers and storms will be possible for the late evening hours.

A Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place from the mountains and down through Charlotte as damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado will be possible. Keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy and check in for updates!

Although a few showers will be possible on Wednesday, most of that activity will be in South Carolina. Temperatures will trend cooler through the rest of the week and high pressure will keep us dry and mostly sunny.

Another cold front moves through this weekend and could spark a few additional showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned for timing updates!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

