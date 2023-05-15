PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, damaging wind possible Tuesday

Highs should hit the 70s on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert Weather Day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to the chance for showers and potentially strong thunderstorms.

There is some on-and-off rain in the mountains and the foothills early Monday morning. Temperatures are starting out mild in the 60s.

Highs should hit 80 degrees on Monday, with a stray shower possible.

The chance for that severe weather is in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Paramedic Mark Hayes died while on duty, according to MEDIC.
Medic: Charlotte paramedic died while on duty
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Three people were hurt after two cars hit head-on in Conover on Saturday evening.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Catawba County
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter

Latest News

Warm Mother’s Day expected ahead of stormy Monday
Warm Mother’s Day expected ahead of stormy Monday
Rain and storm chances return for the start of the workweek
Rain and storm chances return for the start of the workweek
Rain and storm chances return for the start of the workweek
futurecast
Rain and storm chances return for the start of the workweek