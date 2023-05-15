First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, damaging wind possible Tuesday
Highs should hit the 70s on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s First Alert Weather Day.
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to the chance for showers and potentially strong thunderstorms.
There is some on-and-off rain in the mountains and the foothills early Monday morning. Temperatures are starting out mild in the 60s.
Highs should hit 80 degrees on Monday, with a stray shower possible.
The chance for that severe weather is in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns.
