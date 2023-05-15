First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, damaging wind possible Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to the chance for showers and potentially strong thunderstorms.

There is some on-and-off rain in the mountains and the foothills early Monday morning. Temperatures are starting out mild in the 60s.

Highs should hit 80 degrees on Monday, with a stray shower possible.

The chance for that severe weather is in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns.

Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the #CLT region. A strong cool front will cross the @wbtv_news area late Tuesday night. In advance of it, there will likely be 2 rounds of showers & strong t-storms. Much lower rain chances 2nd part of week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/nAYKe3kcNg — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 15, 2023

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.