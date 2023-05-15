PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Demolition of old Weddington Road bridge in Matthews begins

Vehicle traffic was recently shifted to the new bridge, so drivers using Weddington Road won’t be affected.
The work could take up to six weeks.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation are working to remove the old Weddington Road bridge over Interstate 485 in Matthews.

This construction is part of the I-485 project to add an express lane and add corridor improvements between Interstate 77 and Independence Boulevard.

Construction will happen at night, Sunday through Thursday, starting at 12 a.m. and should be wrapped up by 6 a.m. each morning. The work could take up to six weeks.

Vehicle traffic was recently shifted to the new bridge, so drivers using Weddington Road won’t be affected.

However, those traveling in this area will want to be mindful of the single lane and crews working and allow extra time to reach their destination.

