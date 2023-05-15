PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD officer arrested for alleged domestic violence at NC beach

Police said Officer Nakeya Nelson was arrested Sunday in the Wrightsville Beach area.
Nakeya Nelson
Nakeya Nelson(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WBTV) - An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident this past weekend.

CMPD said Officer Nakeya Nelson was arrested Sunday in Wrightsville Beach, near Wilmington.

She is being charged with assault and battery and was booked into the New Hanover County Jail.

Officials said Nelson has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of a CMPD Internal Affairs investigation.

Nelson has been with CMPD since October 2014 and is currently assigned to the Education Outreach & Youth Services Division as a School Resource Officer assigned to Randolph Middle School in southeast Charlotte.

“The CMPD will continue to gather all the facts about this incident, and we will allow Internal Affairs to conduct a full investigation,” Chief Johnny Jennings said in a statement. “Our officers and their actions are scrutinized heavily in and out of the uniform because of their profession. However, we hold them to a high standard, and any time their actions fall short of those standards, they will be held accountable.”

Jail records show that Nelson has since been released.

