Cheerwine & the City of Salisbury to host 2023 Cheerwine Festival

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine, the South’s favorite cherry soda, and its hometown of Salisbury will welcome fans from near and far when The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 20, from noon to 10 p.m.

Festival goers will enjoy live entertainment from a variety of acts, including multi-platinum indie-alternative rockers Neon Trees; Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks; arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine items from over 45 artisans and vendors; the Rowan Museum’s Cheerwine history exhibit; two beer gardens; kid-friendly activities; and more.

And best yet, a portion of all drink sales from Cheerwine tents will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries, a nonprofit that provides shelter services, a food pantry, transitional housing programs and more for residents of Rowan County.

The inaugural festival was held in 2017 to celebrate Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary. Since then, it’s welcomed tens of thousands of fans and boosted Salisbury’s economy by millions of dollars.

For more information on the festival, please visit http://cheerwinefest.com.

Music Lineup:

Ryan Perry: 2:00-3:30 p.m.

New Local: 4:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Divided By Four: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Neon Trees: 8:30-10:00 p.m.

Food Vendors:

40 vendors from across the Carolinas will offer dishes, many featuring Cheerwine, including BBQ, funnel cakes, ice cream, snow cones, tacos and more!

Food Lion’s “Carolina Brands” experience will offer a variety of regional flavors from brands like Cook Out and Cackalacky.

Beer Garden:

10 breweries, including NoDa Brewing Company, will be pouring delicious Cheerwine-infused craft beer.

Additional Activities:

Arts and Crafts: From honey to handmade soaps, over 45 artisans and vendors will offer unique art, crafts and Cheerwine merchandise.

Cheerwine Historical Exhibit: Discover Cheerwine’s history at the Rowan Museum. This free exhibit will take fans on a walk through the soft drink’s fascinating story.

F&M Bank Kids Zone: This family-friendly area will include activities and entertainers, such as stilt walkers and jugglers - perfect for the little ones.

History of Cheerwine Trolley Tours by F&M Bank: This free tour will showcase historic downtown Salisbury as well as significant Cheerwine locations and murals.

Sunshine Stage: This shaded area will feature local musicians and includes a “relaxation station” with comfortable rocking chairs courtesy of Troutman Chairs.

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 106-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO.

Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.

