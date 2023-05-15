PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank

Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.(Source: WDJT via CNN)
By WDJT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WDJT) - A Wisconsin man could face criminal charges after he allegedly pulled a boy into his car and threatened him after he played a game of ding-dong ditch.

A boy called 911 around 8:15 p.m. last Friday saying a man took his friend after he and three other boys, ages 12 and 13, played ding-dong ditch, a prank that involves ringing someone’s doorbell and running away.

Police say one neighbor got so upset by the prank that he threatened the boys and drove off with one of them.

Dispatch audio describes the search for the missing boy, saying the report indicated the victim was “grabbed by his arm and pulled into a black vehicle.”

“He said that the male said, ‘I’m going to f---ing kick your butt if you do that again’ before he got out and grabbed the friend,” the dispatch audio said.

According to the audio, the boy told police that the neighbor said he was going to take his friend home to his parents or to the police department.

Police later found the suspect and the boy in a supermarket parking lot.

Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.

Police say it’s important for parents to know what their kids are doing and to understand the seriousness of causing a disturbance like this. As innocent as it may seem, childhood pranks can get out of hand and escalate rapidly.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Paramedic Mark Hayes died while on duty, according to MEDIC.
Medic: Charlotte paramedic died while on duty
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Three people were hurt after two cars hit head-on in Conover on Saturday evening.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Catawba County
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter

Latest News

Authorities were assessing the damage after a sidewalk sinkhole developed on a New Mexico bridge.
'You're not dying': Mother and daughter rescue man from sinkhole
Vehicle was recently shifted to the new Weddington Road bridge over Interstate 485 in Matthews.
Demolition of old Weddington Road bridge in Matthews begins
A small memorial sprung up after a chase ended in a crash into a Shelby home, killing three...
3 dead after chase ends in crash into Shelby home, officials say
Police are investigating after one died following an overnight shooting on Milton Road in east...
One dies after overnight shooting on Milton Road in east Charlotte