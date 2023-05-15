PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
5 hurt in jet ski crash on Mountain Island Lake, officials say

The incident happened near the Mountain Island Lake dam on Sunday evening.
Officials are investigating a jet ski crash near the Mountain Island Lake dam in Gaston County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a boating accident that left five people injured in Gaston County on Sunday evening.

According to Gaston County Communications, a call for assistance was received around 6:22 p.m. near the Mountain Island Lake dam, which is just off of Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly.

The Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department confirmed that five people were hurt, including at least one child, after two jet skis collided.

All five patients were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters said Sunday’s accident marks the fourth one in the past four weeks on Mountain Island Lake.

NC Wildlife is investigating the incident.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

