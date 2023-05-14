Warm Mother’s Day expected ahead of stormy Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Mother’s Day! Today there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Today’s highs will range from the mid-70s in the mountains to the lower 80s across the Piedmont.

Today : Partly cloudy, isolated showers & storms

Monday : Showers & storms likely

Tuesday: Isolated showers possible.

By Monday, the storm system that is currently over the Plains will begin drifting southeast, bringing a cold front into the Carolinas. This front will likely bring widespread showers and thunderstorms into our area. Monday’s highs will be cooler in the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, a stray shower will be possible with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s

7 day precipitation chances (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Along with the warmth, an unsettled weather pattern will return Thursday through next Saturday with chances for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs for Thursday through next Saturday will climb into the low to mid-80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

