Vehicle crashes into Shelby home, homeowner reports multiple dead

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fatalities were reported early Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a house on Suttle Street in Shelby.

Homeowner Kenneth Hoskins told WBTV he was just feet from where the crash happened. He also confirmed more than one person died at the scene.

A car crashed into a Shelby home overnight Sunday. (Franklin Batten)

WBTV is working to learn the circumstances leading up to the crash.

