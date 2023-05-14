PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Vehicle crashes into Shelby home, homeowner reports multiple dead

The homeowner said the was just feet from where the crash happened.
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.
A vehicle crashed into a home in Shelby early Sunday morning.(Zack Weilage/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fatalities were reported early Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a house on Suttle Street in Shelby.

Homeowner Kenneth Hoskins told WBTV he was just feet from where the crash happened. He also confirmed more than one person died at the scene.

A car crashed into a Shelby home overnight Sunday.
A car crashed into a Shelby home overnight Sunday.(Franklin Batten)

WBTV is working to learn the circumstances leading up to the crash. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

