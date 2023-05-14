PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain and storm chances return for the start of the workweek

Showers could move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A cold front will move into the area bringing widespread showers and storms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of us will wrap up this Mother’s Day mostly cloudy and dry but there will be chance for a few showers west of Charlotte.

  • Monday: Partly sunny, a few showers possible.
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms, breezy, warmer.
  • Wednesday: AM showers then mostly sunny.

The highest chances for showers and thunderstorms will stay across the western Carolinas this evening. Overnight, there will be a chance for a few isolated showers, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The start of the workweek is looking drier for Monday but the chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase for Tuesday as we track a few disturbances moving east from the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will stay south of our area Monday near the stalled front. A few scattered showers will be possible mainly across the mountains and the foothills. A stray shower will be possible in Charlotte, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

On Tuesday, a disturbance will lift northeast across Georgia and Alabama and bring some showers and thunderstorms into our area mainly in the afternoon and evening. Before the storms arrive, Tuesday looks warm, humid, and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

A few showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next weekend looks warm and summer-like again with chances for afternoon storms and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

