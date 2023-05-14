3 injured in head-on crash in Catawba County, 1 airlifted to hospital

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were hurt, including one who was airlifted, after two vehicles collided head-on in Catawba County on Saturday evening, troopers said.

According to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Highway 16 near St. Johns Church Road, which is in the Conover area, around 6:20 p.m.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 16 when it crossed the center line and hit a Mitsubishi Galant head-on.

The driver of the Cobalt, a 35-year-old woman, had to be airlifted to Atrium CMC in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver and passenger of the Galant were taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed excessive speed as a contributing factor in the crash.

Troopers said charges are pending.

NCSHP is investigating the crash.

